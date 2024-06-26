Bay Search crews rescue woman who had slipped on sand in Morecambe Bay and broken her hip
The crews were out in the bay on Monday evening making a short one minute educational video for the Morecambe Bay Partnership who are sharing lots of useful educational information with local schools.
The crews decided to take the Sherp vehicle over toward the Grange side of the bay and then a customary run up to the viaduct just to make sure there were no sheep stuck as it’s particularly well known for very soft sand, they said.
Having crossed over to Arnside whilst the sun was still beating down, they were quite literally flagged down by a local man who needed some help with a woman who had slipped on the sand.
It transpired that as suspected she had broken her hip and was in a lot of pain.
Being extremely brave she helped crews get her safely off the ground and into the stretcher, then with the help of several members of the public she was transferred into the back of the Sherp, and relocated albeit very slowly to the Promenade at Arnside.
North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust responded in quick sharp time arriving just ten minutes after the team got her off the bay, and the lady was transferred over to their care.
A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Our thanks to Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team and Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team for their attendance to assist in the transfer. We wish the lady a speedy recovery.”
