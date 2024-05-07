Bay Search and Rescue warn of quicksand danger after their vehicle gets stuck during rescue in Morecambe Bay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “On Sunday afternoon, news of a motocross bike which had become stuck about seven or eight hundred metres off Silverdale Car Park reached us via HMCH Holyhead, whom asked if we could assist along with Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team.

“On arrival a fairly grim account of the sand conditions was given to us by the owner , so we proceeded on foot to get a feel for what support there was as we got closer to the bike.

"It became very quickly obvious that we were going no further on foot, so sat on the tailgate of the Sherp we reversed up to the bike which had sunk up to its wheel tops and placed a strop and shackle around the strongest part of the bike at the head stock and gently pulled away.

"As the Sherp took up the tension on the bike it started to come out slowly, but then without warning the surface gave way and the Sherp sunk right up to its belly pan.

"The instruction to reverse a few inches was given so we could ditch the dead weight, and then began ten minutes of patience whist we let her scrabble her way out all be it slowly, heading for firmer ground and a new angle of attack.

“The bay never ceases to surprise even the most experienced of us and from this point forward a new technique was employed using a number of inflatable pathways which are carried for just such occasions.

"Air paths inflated, out we go across the sand leap frogging them one in front of the other until yet again we reach the stricken bike.

"This time with much better ground under the Sherp the bike came out slowly and gently until the owner could stand it up on its wheels.

"The owner was incredibly appreciative and has promised a hefty donation, and a few treats for the team when he comes to visit.”

At the same time, the driver of the Sherp vehicle who was sat in an elevated position spotted two teenage lads jumping into the channel off some very unstable bankings of around eight feet high.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “What they clearly didn’t know was the tide was on its way in, and the pressure was now on to get to them to warn them off as if they had become stuck in the horrible sand below, or a huge part of the banking collapsed and given way on top of them then theirs only one outcome.

“Having reached them before the tide came charging past and thankfully any of the above happened, they were guided safely back to shore where some words of wisdom were bestowed upon them by the waiting coastguard team from Arnside.