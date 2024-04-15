Bay Search and Rescue team save dog walkers in Morecambe Bay and take part in massive search for missing person

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first callout was to the Bob In Cafe in Arnside to some visitors to the area who were simply enjoying a stroll with their dog off Silverdale completely unaware they were cut off by a charging tide.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “They were shocked to see us approach directly toward them, and even more shocked when we pointed out that they were about to get very wet. Once escorted back to the shore a little local knowledge and tidal advise was bestowed upon them and they are much wiser and very grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second shout was on Saturday, to assist in a wide area search in Morecambe for a missing person, a very well orchestrated multi agency search involving Lancashire Police,

Bay Search and Rescue's Sherp vehicle searching in the bay for a missing person.

Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team. Morecambe Lifeboat, Knott-End Coastguard Rescue Team, National Police Air Service HQ and Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team.

The team returned home at 11pm and were called again the following morning (Sunday) at 7.30am to continue to search areas not yet covered.

Despite the wind gusting at over 37 mph, the BSAR drone was deployed to search areas around the River Kier, near Carnforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On returning to base washing down and just arriving home, yet another call came from Holyhead Coastguard, this time at Grange over Sands, where a lady had gone into a gully to rescue her dog, and become stuck herself.