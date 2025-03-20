Bay Search and Rescue team launch fundraiser for more quicksand and tide warning signs in Morecambe Bay

Bay Search and Rescue have launched a fundraiser for more quicksand and tide warning signs in Morecambe Bay.

They said that prevention is better than cure or a callout.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue, who are a quicksand, snow and flood rescue team said: “I’m sure everyone will agree that there are lots of signs around the Bay which warn of quicksands and fast moving tides, and in Arnside the siren goes off warning people within earshot of the incoming tide, but we still get lots of emergency call-outs to people who are either visitors to the area or who have simply not checked or have the wrong information.

“Last summer we came up with, and trialled a special sign prompting people who are about to venture out for a walk on the Bay to take a moment and get the up to date tide times, before they set foot.

“On our small but powerful little signs there are two QR codes, one takes you directly to the BBC Heysham tide times and tells you when high water is expected for the Bay, and one is a short information video on what to do if you get stuck in the soft sand.

“Our sincere thanks initially go to Mr Tony Houghton in Silverdale for allowing us to do the initial trial on his land.

"Also our thanks to signsexpresslancaster who have supported us with great discounts and truly fast turnaround times.

“And most of all, our sincere thanks to furnessbuildingsociety who have donated £500 toward the cost of making these signs so far, but we need more, so please help!

“So far we have signs on Silverdale Shore thanks to Tony, we have a sign by the seat at Cove House entrance Silverdale, and we have signs at almost every entrance to the bay from Grange promenade and so far just one at Sandside.

“We need more funding to continue producing these great safety warning signs, and we also would like to hear from you if you have particular concerns about well trodden paths onto the bay which the placement of one of our signs would be beneficial.”

Please visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/bsarsignage to make a donation towards further signs.