Bay Medical Group advise Morecambe patients to change their pharmacy as chemist at surgery is closing in the new year

Bay Medical Group are advising patients to change their nominated pharmacy as the Boots chemist at Westgate surgery is closing in the new year.

Bay Medical Group said on Facebook: “BMG patients, did you know that Boots Pharmacy near our Westgate Surgery has taken the decision to close in February 2024?

“This will mean, if you have Boots Pharmacy Westgate as your nominated pharmacy, you will need to change it to another of your choice.

“You can conveniently change this for you and your family members, if you have online access through the NHS App or Patient Access, in the prescription section- change my nominated pharmacy.

“Or go to any pharmacy of your choice and ask them to change you from Boots, to them.