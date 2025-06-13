Battle of Britain Dakota display and RAF parachutists announced for Armed Forces Day celebrations in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:32 BST
Lancaster and Morecambe District Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday, June 21.
Lancaster and Morecambe District Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday, June 21.
An aerial display by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Dakota plane will be part of this year's Armed Forces Day celebrations in Morecambe.

Organisers are hoping the appearance by one of the most famous aircraft from World War Two will help pull crowds of 40,000 when Lancaster and Morecambe Armed Forces Day takes place on the Promenade on Saturday June 21.

This year’s highlights include:

*A spectacular beach landing by the RAF Falcons

*A stunning display from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Dakota

*Armed Forces Parade, Biker Parade, and Samba Espirito performance

*STEM activities, veteran organisations, educational stalls, and local business displays on the central Promenade and gardens, as well as the Midland hotel car park.

A spokesman for Lancaster and Morecambe District Armed Forces Day said: “We're ecstatic that we'll be having a static, suspended Spitfire, kindly sponsored by Morecambe BID.

"Come and see it at Lancaster & Morecambe District Armed Forces Day on June 21.”

A spokesman for Morecambe BID said: “As a sponsor, we’re proud to support this important event that brings together our community, honours service, and promotes prosperity in the Lancaster & Morecambe region.”

