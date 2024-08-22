Batten down the hatches to prepare for Storm Lilian due to hit Lancaster and Morecambe overnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparations are being ramped up by Electricity North West ahead of strong winds which look set to hit Lancaster and Morecambe and the region overnight.

Earlier this morning, Met Office forecasters named Storm Lilian which looks set to hit large parts of the country.

In the North West, wind speeds are expected to top 60mph and in response, power network operator Electricity North West will have hundreds of engineers on standby to repair any damage, with extra call agents on hand to provide help and support to customers.

Ahead of the high winds, Electricity North West wants to warn its customers that conditions at times may be unsafe for lines teams to climb meaning restorations might be delayed.

An Electricity North West linesman.

Samantha Loukes, incident manager for Electricity North West, said: “We’re constantly monitoring the weather, and our latest forecasts are showing that some areas of the North West could see wind speeds top 60mph.

“We’re expecting the worst of the weather to hit overnight from around 4am but forecasts do change, and teams will be on hand to keep an eye out and respond.

“Given the predicted forecasts, conditions at times could be unsafe for engineers to climb which might mean restorations are delayed.

“Where we can, we’ll utilise the remote technology on our network to restore supplies and once conditions have eased, teams will carry out permanent repairs where it is safe to do so.”

Electricity North West invests millions each year cutting back trees from power lines, but strong winds can still cause damage and blow other debris into the network which can cause power cuts.

The company also offers extra support to customers who may find power cuts more difficult through its Extra Care Register. For more information and to register yourself or a friend or family member for free, go to https://www.enwl.co.uk/extracare

You can prepare ahead of possible power cuts by charging phones and laptops, getting blankets and torches ready and speaking with neighbours or family members so you know what to do.

For more tips and for live power cut information go to https://www.enwl.co.uk/powercuts

“The safety of the public and our own teams is our number one priority," added Samantha.

"As always, if people see any damaged equipment, then stay well clear as it could still be live. Call us on 105 and we will send engineers to make it safe. If there is a life-threatening situation call 999.

“For power cut updates, check our website and social media channels, or call us for free on 105 so we can help provide updates and support."

You can follow updates and contact Electricity North West on X and Facebook, or you can call for free on 105 from any phone.