Barrow woman who sparked hate row over fake grooming gang allegations released from jail

A serial fantasist jailed after lying about being raped and abused by an Asian grooming gang has been released early from jail, it emerged.

Eleanor William's sparked civil unrest in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, in 2020 when she posted photos of gruesome injuries on Facebook which she claimed were the result of abuse by the men.

The 24-year-old accused a number of men of rape, going back to 2017, and told police she was groomed and trafficked by an Asian gang.

A 'Justice for Ellie' campaign garnered over 100,00 Facebook members - with protestors taking to the streets under the belief that the police weren't properly handling the case.

Her Facebook post accusing men of grooming her 'sparked outrage' in the local community. Photo: BBC.

Williams was found guilty of eight counts of perverting the course of justice and jailed for eight and half years in 2023.

Preston Crown Court heard that three men had tried to take their own lives after being falsely accused of raping her and one had spent 73 days in jail.

On January 5 it emerged Williams has been unexpectedly released ahead of the half way point in her sentence, prompting condemnation from some Barrow residents.

One, posting on a local newspaper website, condemned her early release.

Fantasist Eleanor Williams injured herself and posted pictures of her injuries on social media when she was 22.

They said: "This is absolutely disgusting! She's barely served any of her eight year sentence! How is this justice for what she did to those poor men."

Sentenced in early 2023, Preston Crown Court heard Williams was originally scheduled to be released from custody in February at the halfway point of her sentence.

It came after she served an extensive period of time on remand having been charged with eight counts of perverting the course of justice.

She pleaded guilty to a ninth count prior to her ten-week trial, admitting that she fabricated evidence while at Styal prison in Cheshire.

The BBC previously released footage taken from hours of police videos. Photo: BBC.

She was found guilty of perverting the course of justice over multiple false claims of rape and grooming - where prosecutors laid out what they described as her extensive 'web of lies'.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Williams, who previously lived at Teasdale Road on Walney, had been released.

A HM Prison and Probation Service spokesperson said: "Any individuals released on licence are subject to probation supervision, strict licence conditions and face a return to prison if they break them."

Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions including restrictions on their movements and contact with others.

Licence conditions can include restrictions on where offenders can travel, who they can contact, wearing a tag, to abide by a curfew, restrictions on phone and internet use, and living at a particular address.

She can also be recalled for exhibiting behaviour suggesting she poses an increased risk to the public.

At her sentencing hearing the court made her the subject of a five-year serious crime prevention order 'to protect the public', which was due to take effect from February 17.