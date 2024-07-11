Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work has been taking place at Bare crabbing pool in Morecambe to clean out the build-up of sand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fencing has been erected near the pool with a notice and Lancaster City Council said on their Facebook page: “This week we started work to remove a build-up of sand from Bare crab pool.

“Temporary fencing has been erected to restrict access while this work is going on over the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sluice gate on the pool will be opened to allow the sand to naturally wash out with the tides and any excess sand will be removed from the pool and deposited on the beach.

Bare crabbing pool in Morecambe is out of action whilst work is carried out. Picture by Lancaster City Council.

“This work is taking place now to take advantage of the high spring tide that will occur on July 22-26, which will re-fill the pool after the works have been completed.”

Bare crabbing pool has been enjoyed by many generations in Morecambe who go along with their bucket, line and bait to catch the crabs.