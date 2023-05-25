Bar for sale on popular street for pubgoers in Morecambe for offers over £375k

A lounge and bar on one of Morecambe’s most popular streets for pubs and takeaways in the town centre is for sale for offers over £375,000.

Previously a hotel, 'Nowhere Lounge & Bar' on Queen Street, is at the epicentre of Morecambe’s hospitality sector, surrounded by restaurants, bars and retail shops.

'NowHere' currently trades on weekend evenings throughout the year, increasing to seven days a week in peak season.

Agents for the bar say this is a fantastic development opportunity to be one of Morecambe’s premium bars or restaurants.

There is the potential for several multiple uses within the same property.

At over 700 square metres, the substantial property could easily be divided into separate titles, subject to planning, the prominent position on the high street is absolutely perfect for many other sectors, such as -convenience storemicro-breweryhairdressers / beauty salondentalpharmacyretailresidential accommodationH.M.O.holiday lethotelnightclub

'Nowhere' currently trades on the ground floor only.There is a large flat on the first floor, with three additional bedrooms on the second floor.The huge function room on the first floor is accessed separately through the bar, access is possible from the rear of the property

There is a courtyard and private parking at the rear of the property.

Call agents Nationwide Business Sales LTD, Castleford on 0113 519 1262 or to request details visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135267653#/?channel=COM_BUY

