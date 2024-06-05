Bar and food court will be new addition when impressive international market returns to Morecambe

A bar and food court is the latest addition to the international market coming to Morecambe.

An international market coming to Morecambe will feature a bar and food court for the first time.

Market Place Europe's International Market makes a welcome return opening on the Promenade, just off Marine Road Central on Thursday June 13 - Sunday June 16, open Thursday - Saturday 10 am - 7 pm and Sunday 10am - 5 pm.

For the first time their Box Bar will be here in Morecambe, so you will be able to eat and drink in the Box Bar food court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market has fantastic street food from around the world including Indian, Chinese, Greek, Lebanese, Exotic burgers, Salt & Pepper Chicken, cheese toasties, fresh olives, baklava, dried fruit, salami, crepes and churros from France, brownies, cheesecakes, baked on the market Macaroons and other sweet delights, alongside a fabulous array of Arts and Crafts, from ladies fashion, to Thuya Wood from Morocco, Tunisian Pottery and much more.

Street food from around the world will be sold at the international market coming to Morecambe.