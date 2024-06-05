Bar and food court will be new addition when impressive international market returns to Morecambe

An international market coming to Morecambe will feature a bar and food court for the first time.

Market Place Europe's International Market makes a welcome return opening on the Promenade, just off Marine Road Central on Thursday June 13 - Sunday June 16, open Thursday - Saturday 10 am - 7 pm and Sunday 10am - 5 pm.

For the first time their Box Bar will be here in Morecambe, so you will be able to eat and drink in the Box Bar food court.

The market has fantastic street food from around the world including Indian, Chinese, Greek, Lebanese, Exotic burgers, Salt & Pepper Chicken, cheese toasties, fresh olives, baklava, dried fruit, salami, crepes and churros from France, brownies, cheesecakes, baked on the market Macaroons and other sweet delights, alongside a fabulous array of Arts and Crafts, from ladies fashion, to Thuya Wood from Morocco, Tunisian Pottery and much more.

A spokesman for Market Place Europe said: “We are all really looking forward to returning to Morecambe as the local people and visitors alike, gave us such a warm welcome, we hope to see you all again next week!”

