Bar and food court will be new addition when impressive international market returns to Morecambe
Market Place Europe's International Market makes a welcome return opening on the Promenade, just off Marine Road Central on Thursday June 13 - Sunday June 16, open Thursday - Saturday 10 am - 7 pm and Sunday 10am - 5 pm.
For the first time their Box Bar will be here in Morecambe, so you will be able to eat and drink in the Box Bar food court.
The market has fantastic street food from around the world including Indian, Chinese, Greek, Lebanese, Exotic burgers, Salt & Pepper Chicken, cheese toasties, fresh olives, baklava, dried fruit, salami, crepes and churros from France, brownies, cheesecakes, baked on the market Macaroons and other sweet delights, alongside a fabulous array of Arts and Crafts, from ladies fashion, to Thuya Wood from Morocco, Tunisian Pottery and much more.