Bank holiday weekend weather: some rain in Lancaster and Morecambe but it's not all doom and gloom
If you’re planning to get out and about over the bank holiday weekend, here’s what you can expect from the weather.
The sun is always a bonus and there are some sunny spells ahead but light wind and rain are also likely this weekend.
This is the outlook from BBC Weather for the weekend in the Lancaster district from Saturday April 29 to Monday May 1.
On Saturday, you can expect light winds with rain forecast for early morning and later in the evening.
If you’re wanting to get out in the fresh air, from 1pm through to 7pm is set to be dry with some sunny intervals after 4pm. Expect highs of 15C.
The rain is set to be more persistent on Sunday throughout the day and light winds are forecast with highs of 15C.
Monday looks dry with light cloud, a gentle breeze and highs of 14C.