Band reunite to raise funds for man who suffered life changing injuries in Lancaster accident

The Bootlacers, a group formed in Lancaster way back in 1963, were asked to play the special gig for Graham Layton who was left seriously injured when he was struck by a

vehicle in King Street last December.

The request came from Gina Watson, an old friend of the band, originally from Skerton who had seen an online fundraising page for Graham.

The Bootlacers, who appeared on the same bill as bands including The Who, Manfred Man, Status Quo, the Moody Blues and The Animals during the Sixties, now only play a couple of times a year as members live in different parts of the country.

Last year, they performed their 60th anniversary gig at the Vale of Lune RFC which was also the venue for their latest appearance attended by more than a hundred people.

It raised £1,900, thanks also to the proceeds of a raffle.

Graham attended the gig along with his wife Hayley and daughter Sophie.

So far, a GoFundMe page has raised £8680 to help him adapt to his life changing injuries and support the family.

Donations are still welcome at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-accident-changes-lives-of-wonderful-family

Graham was simply putting his lunch into the back seat of his own car when he was hit by a vehicle, just four months after getting married.

He suffered two broken legs and serious back injuries, was transferred to the spinal unit in Southport and has gone through several operations.

1 . Graham Layton gig Graham Layton with his wife, Hayley, daughter Sophie and Gina Watson who requested the fundraising gig. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Graham Layton gig Proceeds of The Bootlacers fundraiser were presented to Graham Layton on the night. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Graham Layton gig The Bootlacers playing their fundraising gig for Graham Layton. Photo: submit Photo Sales