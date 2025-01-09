Band named after David Bowie song to perform at Lancaster’s Kanteena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A band named after the David Bowie song ‘Everyone Says Hi’ will bring their show to Lancaster’s Kanteena.

The band will play a number of live dates across the UK to celebrate the release of their upcoming self-titled debut album, set for release on January 31 2025 via Chrysalis Records.

The latest single from the record, 'Lucky Stars', is out now.

They will embark on a run of UK in-store dates, beginning in London at the newly opened Rough Trade Denmark Street on January 31 2025 and culminating at Jacaranda in Liverpool on February 7.

Everyone Says Hi are coming to Lancaster as part of Independent Venue Week. Picture by Stewart Baxter.

Prior to this, they’ll also perform two newly announced headline shows in support of Independent Venue Week in January, taking place at Kanteena in Lancaster and the Adelphi in Hull.

The new live dates come off the back of Everyone Says Hi’s first UK headline tour, which took place last month.

Speaking about the Independent Venue Week live dates, frontman Nick Hodgson said: “We’ve just finished a tour of small independent venues in the UK and it really brought into focus for me how precious they are.

“It’s a cliche to say that without the small venues there would be no arena bands and festival headliners but it’s definitely my experience with Kaiser Chiefs and I’m sure for the other guys in the band that independent venues aren’t just a cute little step along the path, they are the path.”

Everyone Says Hi come to Lancaster’s Kanteena on January 27 as part of Independent Venue Week.

Tickets for all shows are on sale at https://www.everyone-says-hi.com/