Ferry services between the Isle of Man and Heysham will be carried out by the back-up passenger vessel while the Manxman undergoes repairs and berthing trials, reports the BBC.

The flagship ferry is set to go into dry dock for maintenance and permanent repairs to damage caused when entering Heysham Port last month.

The vessel will then carry out berthing trials at the new government-funded ferry terminal in Liverpool ahead of its first passenger journey on November 9.

Those activities will see the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's Ben-my-Chree carry out services on the Heysham route between September 29 and at least October 13.

The ferry firm said the Manxman's dry dock period would be used to "undergo a comprehensive inspection of all parts of the vessel and complete a number of warranty items including inspection of the underwater areas and bow thrusters".

In addition, a permanent repair would replace the temporary fix put in place after the vessel hit the pier while docking in the Lancashire Port during high winds on August 21.

The government-owned ferry firm said the berthing trials planned at the new Liverpool facility were a "mandatory procedure" ahead of the start of the vessels weekend winter services to the port.

The exercises would see the vessel "approaching and mooring on the new berth at varying states of tide, river and weather conditions", it said.

Managing director Brian Thomson said the safety was the "top priority" and the firm was "committed to maintaining the highest standards for all our vessels".

He said: "By carrying out regular maintenance, we ensure Manxman operates efficiently and safely, particularly in preparation for the start of its new operations to Liverpool.

"We are also pleased to be able to carry out berthing trials in Liverpool and look forward to Manxman starting its service to the city for the first time."