Award winning parody show Six Chick Flicks comes to Lancaster

Following sold-out shows and rave reviews at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, award-winning parody show Six Chick Flicks will be coming to Lancaster in June.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 16:33 BST
Six Chick Flicks KK Apple and Kerry Ipema eating popcorn.Six Chick Flicks KK Apple and Kerry Ipema eating popcorn.
Six Chick Flicks KK Apple and Kerry Ipema eating popcorn.

Six Chick Flicks is a hilarious, feminist send-up of your favourite chick flicks: Titanic, Pretty Woman, Beaches, Legally Blonde, The Notebook, and Dirty Dancing.

In an evening full of laughs, two performers bring to life all the iconic moments of these beloved films, with biting wit, fast and fun montages, dance breaks, original songs, and

improvised moments that make every show a new experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six Chick Flicks was awarded Orlando Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, Toronto Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, Edmonton Fringe Holdover Series, and the International Fringe Encore Series.

The show is written by Kerry Ipema and TJ Dawe, who teamed up following a successful UK tour, off-Broadway run, Edinburgh Fringe, and major US tour of their parody show One

Woman Sex and the City.

Six Chick Flicks is performed by KK Apple and Kerry Ipema.

Six Chick Flicks comes to Lancaster Grand on June 20 at 7.30pm.

Visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ for tickets.

Related topics:Lancaster