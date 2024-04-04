Award winning parody show Six Chick Flicks comes to Lancaster
Six Chick Flicks is a hilarious, feminist send-up of your favourite chick flicks: Titanic, Pretty Woman, Beaches, Legally Blonde, The Notebook, and Dirty Dancing.
In an evening full of laughs, two performers bring to life all the iconic moments of these beloved films, with biting wit, fast and fun montages, dance breaks, original songs, and
improvised moments that make every show a new experience.
Six Chick Flicks was awarded Orlando Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, Toronto Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, Edmonton Fringe Holdover Series, and the International Fringe Encore Series.
The show is written by Kerry Ipema and TJ Dawe, who teamed up following a successful UK tour, off-Broadway run, Edinburgh Fringe, and major US tour of their parody show One
Woman Sex and the City.
Six Chick Flicks is performed by KK Apple and Kerry Ipema.
Six Chick Flicks comes to Lancaster Grand on June 20 at 7.30pm.
Visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ for tickets.