Six Chick Flicks KK Apple and Kerry Ipema eating popcorn.

Six Chick Flicks is a hilarious, feminist send-up of your favourite chick flicks: Titanic, Pretty Woman, Beaches, Legally Blonde, The Notebook, and Dirty Dancing.

In an evening full of laughs, two performers bring to life all the iconic moments of these beloved films, with biting wit, fast and fun montages, dance breaks, original songs, and

improvised moments that make every show a new experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six Chick Flicks was awarded Orlando Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, Toronto Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, Edmonton Fringe Holdover Series, and the International Fringe Encore Series.

The show is written by Kerry Ipema and TJ Dawe, who teamed up following a successful UK tour, off-Broadway run, Edinburgh Fringe, and major US tour of their parody show One

Woman Sex and the City.

Six Chick Flicks is performed by KK Apple and Kerry Ipema.

Six Chick Flicks comes to Lancaster Grand on June 20 at 7.30pm.