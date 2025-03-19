Award-winning Lancaster wedding venue which went bust is for sale with £1.4m slashed from price

An award-winning Lancaster hotel and wedding venue which went into administration is being offered for sale at a knock-down price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mill at Conder Green closed suddenly in February, leaving couples without a wedding venue at short notice and making all 12 staff redundant.

The closure was put down to financial difficulties following the impact of the pandemic and a reduction in demand given on-going cost of living pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last July The Mill was on the market for offers in the region of £2.5m.

The Mill at Condor Green.

When it first went on the market in 2022, it was up for £3m.

At that time, the Lancaster Guardian reported the sale was due to the owner’s retirement.

Now Christie & Co are offering the hotel freehold on behalf of administrators for £1.6m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom O’Malley, associate director – hotels at Christie & Co, said: "The Mill at Conder Green is a beautiful property with significant potential. The hotel won Countryside Wedding Venue of the Year at the 2024 at the Wedding Fayres Lancashire Wedding Awards."

The Mill at Conder Green is on the market closed and with vacant possession, on the instructions of the joint administrators from FRP Advisory.

It is set within a site of 1.7 acres and is surrounded by extensive lawned gardens with outdoor seating.

For more information about the property visit https://www.christie.com/5646805/

The Mill at Condor Green is located four miles south of Lancaster and is situated on the Glasson Dock branch of the Lancaster canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers views across to the Bowland Fells, 21 en-suite guest bedrooms, along with a lounge, bar and restaurant with 85 covers.

In recent years the property had been expanded, including the addition of a wedding/function suite with a capacity of 120, as well as further bedrooms.