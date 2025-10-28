Award-winning Lancaster wedding venue which went bust has been sold

By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:43 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 11:44 GMT
Lancaster City Centre
An award-winning Lancaster hotel and wedding venue which went into administration has been sold.

The Mill at Conder Green went into administration in February, but has now been bought off a guide price of £1.6m.

When it closed couples were left without a wedding venue at short notice and all 12 staff were made redundant.

The Mill Inn contains 21 guest bedrooms along with a lounge, bar and restaurant.

The Mill at Conder Green is an award winning wedding venue. It has sold eight months after going bust.placeholder image
In recent years there a wedding/function suite with a capacity of 120 has been added.

The hotel is situated on the Glasson Dock branch of the Lancaster canal, with views across to the Bowland Fells, and is set on a 1.7-acre site with lawned gardens with outdoor seating.

The Mill at Conder Green came to market earlier this year on the instructions of the Joint Administrators Anthony Collier and Steven Williams of FRP Advisory and was available with vacant possession.

Danny and Andrea Whitlock of CG Hotel and Hospitality who purchased the hotel said: “We are really excited and we can’t wait to re-open to the public. The Mill at Conder Green has such a rich history, and we have plans to bring this fabulous venue back to its glory days.”

Tom O’Malley, associate director – Hotels at Christie & Co, said: “I am so pleased for the new owners, The Mill is such a lovely venue with fantastic views across the banks of Lancaster Canal.

"It wasn’t long ago that The Mill was winning Countryside Wedding Venue of the Year at the 2024 Wedding Fayres Lancashire Wedding Awards, and we look forward to seeing the venue thrive under CG Hotel and Hospitality’s ownership.”

