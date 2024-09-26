Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Now one of the UK’s biggest city centre music festivals, boasting more than 500 shows, the 14th Lancaster Music Festival takes place from October 10-13.

Such is the brilliant opportunity the festival provides to get lost in music that it was awarded Lancaster BID’s 2023 Visitor Attraction/ Event of the Year.

By popular demand, this year’s event sees the return of The Sugarhouse and the introduction of a family friendly mini-festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sugarhouse will showcase local emerging acts and regional talent together with performers from further afield and overseas on October 12 and 13, as part of its plans to present more live music.

Mr Wilson's Second Liners. will appear at The Sugarhouse during Lancaster Music Festival. Picture by Duncan Elliott.

The line-up includes Mr Wilson’s Second Liners with their New Orleans meets Nineties club classics; Indie/beatbox festival favourites, The Uptown Monotones; and Manchester Ska Foundation playing classic 2-tone and ska covers.

In its 60th anniversary year, Lancaster University presents an array of music-themed, curiosity sparking campus in the city events.

It will host a new stage in Alexandra Square on campus too.

The festival also gives a nod to the global obsession which is Taylor Swift as Lancaster Priory hosts Prioryoke, group karaoke dedicated to the popular singer accompanied by the Priory organ and live musicians on October 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoying all the fun of the festival. Pic by Nettlespie Photography.

Over in Dalton Square, a field festival experience will be created as it becomes the new home of the beloved Melodrome stage and hosts live performances, interactive activities, food and drink stalls and street theatre featuring Rimski and Handkerchief’s mobile musical mayhem collaborating with Lancaster’s own Kate Bush flashmob, Bush Rush.

This year also sees the event’s first festival within a festival.

Thanks partly to a successful Crowdfunder appeal, the Family Music Festival welcomes CBeebies Music Storyland, which has already sold out, and a family activity music trail including themed music events, creative workshops, interactive music shows, a musical bus as well as opportunities for children and young people to perform.

Alongside the new attractions are festival favourites including the return of The Craic Inn stage to the Storey Gardens, workshops, and Busk Stops in 16 city centre shops, businesses and sites.

Dance the day and night away at Lancaster Music Festival. Picture by Nettlespie Photography.

And special masterclasses will be led by acclaimed concert pianist, Siqian Li and pipa and guqin virtuoso, Cheng Yu.

As is Lancaster Music Festival tradition, more than 50 indoor and outdoor venues will vary from schools to churches and Lancaster Castle to the city’s library.

But it is the vast array of pubs which are the beating heart of the festival, hosting a wide variety of live music performances.

And at a time when the cost of living crisis is affecting many, Lancaster Music Festival is proud to present 96% of its events for free. For information on ticketed events, see lancastermusicfestival.com/book

Even the youngest music fan can find something to enjoy at Lancaster Music Festival. Picture by Nettlespie Photography.

"We're really looking forward to this year's festival getting underway, especially with the line-up of acts and events we have in store,” said festival director, Stuart Marshall.

“Funding has been a real challenge this year and we didn't get any funding from the Arts Council, our major funder in recent years. Thankfully with support from local businesses and funders the show can go on, but there’s no denying it would be a great help if people check out our few ticketed events or buy a festival brochure; it all goes a long way to next year!

We’re really proud of what we have in our programme and can’t wait to see everyone out there, enjoying themselves and the music – that’s what it’s all about.”

This year’s festival is sponsored by Lancaster BID, Lancaster Brewery and Lancaster University, and received Crowdfunding support from Lancashire Culture and Sports Fund. It is also funded by local and regional sponsors, trusts and funds.

Visit https://lancastermusicfestival.com/ or pick up the Festival Guide from all venues and other outlets.

A separate Family Music Festival Guide is also available featuring LMF Bingo and LMF i-Spy.