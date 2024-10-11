Award winning gin company opens shop in Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An award winning gin company has opened a shop in Morecambe today (October 11).

The Three Wheel Gin Company’s distillery and bottle shop is now open in Lancaster Road, Torrisholme.

Customers are invited to pop in tonight any time between 5pm and 8pm for a limoncello and Prosecco to celebrate the first day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shop will be selling produce from small independent businesses who the owners have met along the way at shows, festivals and markets – as well as its own products.

The Three Wheel Gin Company's new shop in Morecambe. Picture: The Three Wheel Gin Company.The Three Wheel Gin Company's new shop in Morecambe. Picture: The Three Wheel Gin Company.
The Three Wheel Gin Company's new shop in Morecambe. Picture: The Three Wheel Gin Company.

The Three Wheel Gin Company is a small family owned and operated micro distillery which currently holds two silver awards from the Spirit Business Gin Masters Awards and Great Taste Awards, and an Award from The Gin Guide.

It is run by Catherine and Peter Leonard, as well as Catherine's dad Colin Scott who previously owned the now closed Blue Mountain restaurant on Marine Road East in Morecambe.

All their products are vapor infused in small batches of around 20 to 30 bottles per run to ensure flavour consistency throughout. They only use fresh fruit and have partnered up with a local juice company to use their peel, thus reducing waste. They sell Morecambe and Lancaster themed products.

Related topics:MorecambeLancaster Road
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice