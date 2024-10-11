Award winning gin company opens shop in Morecambe
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Three Wheel Gin Company’s distillery and bottle shop is now open in Lancaster Road, Torrisholme.
Customers are invited to pop in tonight any time between 5pm and 8pm for a limoncello and Prosecco to celebrate the first day.
The shop will be selling produce from small independent businesses who the owners have met along the way at shows, festivals and markets – as well as its own products.
The Three Wheel Gin Company is a small family owned and operated micro distillery which currently holds two silver awards from the Spirit Business Gin Masters Awards and Great Taste Awards, and an Award from The Gin Guide.
It is run by Catherine and Peter Leonard, as well as Catherine's dad Colin Scott who previously owned the now closed Blue Mountain restaurant on Marine Road East in Morecambe.