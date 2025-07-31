Award winning comedian Suzi Ruffell coming to Lancaster

Multi-award winning, confessional comedian, Suzi Ruffell is back on the road in 2025 with her brand new show The Juggle and is coming to Lancaster in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s hard to be good all the time. A good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good friend, a good person. To be ambitious but not ruthless; a success but not a sell-out.

A gentle parent but not a pushover. To be smashing life and make it look easy. The juggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzi is exhausted and she hasn’t even started. This is a stand-up show and a support group!

Comedian Suzi Ruffell is coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Suzi said: ‘I am so excited to take this show on the road. I am juggling as I write this, my daughter is asking me constantly what I am doing, she can see I am not 100% invested in playing cafes, dinner is cooking and the cat is meowing for her food too.

"To be honest I think touring might feel like a bit of a holiday. I am so looking forward to seeing so many of you up and down the country. I’ve got to go, my fake cake and pretend tea have just arrived.”

Suited and booted, critically acclaimed Suzi Ruffell is a force to be reckoned with! She has appeared on: Live at the Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Last Leg and QI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Like Minded Friends, Suzi co-hosts smash-hit podcast Big Kick Energy with Maisie Adam and as well as having her own podcast, OUT with Suzi Ruffell.

Comedian Suzi Ruffell is coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre.

She also hosts on Virgin Radio.

Suzi Ruffell comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Tuesday, November 4.

For tickets visit https://suziruffell.com/ or https://lancastergrand.co.uk/