Award winning comedian brings her brand new show to The Dukes in Lancaster

Award winning comedian, Jessica Fostekew will embark on her biggest tour to date with brand new show Mettle, coming to Lancaster’s The Dukes on May 17 2024.

Mettle is a brand-new stand-up show about passion, pace and purpose from the award-winning star of BBC’s QI, Live at the Apollo and C4’s Travel Man.

Jess’ son has joined a cult and her cat’s learnt to talk – but despite all that she’s fine, actually. In fact she’s hurtling faster and hustling harder than ever for the things that she wants and needs.

Jessica Fostekew commands a stage like no other, she’s a fierce storyteller with incredible high energy.

Award winning comedian Jessica Fostekew brings her brand new show Mettle to The Dukes in Lancaster.

A vital voice, Jessica doesn’t shy away from sharing her life on stage with Mettle promising to be one of her most personal shows to date.

Jessica’s last show Wench played a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run and UK tour and is available now as a special.

Her previous show Hench was nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and won Best Show at the Chortle Awards where Jessica also won Best Act.

It’s available to stream now on Amazon Prime.

Jessica Fostekew is a comedian, actor and writer whose stand up show, Hench was nominated for the 2019 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show and has been adapted into the BBC R4 stand

up special - Sturdy Girl Club which has been commissioned for a double-length second series.

Jessica has co-written and stars in Real Friends, a new special for Sky Shorts and has several scripted projects in development.