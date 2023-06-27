News you can trust since 1837
Award winning acoustic guitar player appears at Lancaster’s Gregson Centre in July

Award-winning international guitar maestro, Tony Cox, is appearing at the Gregson Community and Arts Centre this July.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read

This is a rare opportunity for audiences to see this acoustic guitar phenomenon play his unique brand of dazzling, finger-style guitar.

He combines African and European influences into his own inimitable style - taking audiences on a foot-tapping, heart-beating, soul-feeding journey in every show.

Tony’s laid-back grooves, effortless guitar wizardry and astonishingly layered musical creations are interspersed with his wry observations, engaging warmth and playful, rib-tickling banter.

Award-winning acoustic guitar player Tony Cox will be playing at the Gregson Centre in Lancaster in July.Award-winning acoustic guitar player Tony Cox will be playing at the Gregson Centre in Lancaster in July.
Born in Zimbabwe, raised in Cape Town and now living in England, Tony’s fan base has grown from a loyal horde of South Africans to include Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and numerous other enthusiastic bands of followers worldwide.

Tony’s fingers have assimilated the techniques of greats like Leo Kottke, Bert Jansch and Zulu Maskandi masters like Sipho Mchunu and Noise Khanyile.

Tony Cox will be playing at the Gregson Centre on Friday, July 28 at 8pm.

Tickets https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/43401?eid=43401&

