Award winning acoustic guitar player appears at Lancaster’s Gregson Centre in July

This is a rare opportunity for audiences to see this acoustic guitar phenomenon play his unique brand of dazzling, finger-style guitar.

He combines African and European influences into his own inimitable style - taking audiences on a foot-tapping, heart-beating, soul-feeding journey in every show.

Tony’s laid-back grooves, effortless guitar wizardry and astonishingly layered musical creations are interspersed with his wry observations, engaging warmth and playful, rib-tickling banter.

Born in Zimbabwe, raised in Cape Town and now living in England, Tony’s fan base has grown from a loyal horde of South Africans to include Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and numerous other enthusiastic bands of followers worldwide.

Tony’s fingers have assimilated the techniques of greats like Leo Kottke, Bert Jansch and Zulu Maskandi masters like Sipho Mchunu and Noise Khanyile.

Tony Cox will be playing at the Gregson Centre on Friday, July 28 at 8pm.

