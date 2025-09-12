Award honour for men who risked lives to rescue child from burning car in M6 crash near Kendal
Gavin Walsh and Shane Doherty were first at the scene of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the M6 at Tebay on October 15 2024.
The pair, with little thought to their own safety, approached a vehicle which was rapidly catching fire and rescued a young child trapped inside.
Five people died following the collision.
Chief Inspector Sam Turner, Cumbria Police Operational Support, nominated the men for a Chief Constable's commendation.
He said: "The actions of both men showed extraordinary courage and instinctive heroism during a harrowing and distressing situation.
"I had no hesitation in recommending them for this award, in recognition of their selfless and exceptionally brave actions."
Commendations were also awarded to officers and staff who responded to the collision and those who carried out the post-collision investigation.
Those commended included:
PC Kimberley Bell
DC Vanessa Busby
DC Caroline Middleton
PC Jess Powley
PC Claire Whatman
PC Gareth Jones
PC Aimee Bish
Insp Kim Brown
PC Nick Johns
PC Terry Lindsay
Sgt Andrew Robinson
Sgt David White
DS Deborah Story
Chief Inspector Turner said: "This was a major incident which required coordination and effective management at the scene, as well as a professional and effective investigative response.
"In addition, the families of those involved had to be identified and supported through what was a terrible and heart-breaking incident.