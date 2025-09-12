Award honour for men who risked lives to rescue child from burning car in M6 crash near Kendal

Officers commended for their role in response to M6 collision. Photo: Cumbria Police

Two men who acted heroically and put their own lives at risk at the scene of a fatal collision on the M6 were among a number commended by the Chief Constable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Walsh and Shane Doherty were first at the scene of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the M6 at Tebay on October 15 2024.

The pair, with little thought to their own safety, approached a vehicle which was rapidly catching fire and rescued a young child trapped inside.

Five people died following the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Sam Turner, Cumbria Police Operational Support, nominated the men for a Chief Constable's commendation.

He said: "The actions of both men showed extraordinary courage and instinctive heroism during a harrowing and distressing situation.

"I had no hesitation in recommending them for this award, in recognition of their selfless and exceptionally brave actions."

Commendations were also awarded to officers and staff who responded to the collision and those who carried out the post-collision investigation.

Those commended included:

PC Kimberley Bell

DC Vanessa Busby

DC Caroline Middleton

PC Jess Powley

PC Claire Whatman

PC Gareth Jones

PC Aimee Bish

Insp Kim Brown

PC Nick Johns

PC Terry Lindsay

Sgt Andrew Robinson

Sgt David White

DS Deborah Story

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Turner said: "This was a major incident which required coordination and effective management at the scene, as well as a professional and effective investigative response.

"In addition, the families of those involved had to be identified and supported through what was a terrible and heart-breaking incident.

"The resilience, teamwork, professionalism and leadership from all staff in such emotional and challenging circumstances was truly commendable."