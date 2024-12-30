Avanti West Coast strike action will disrupt trains between Lancaster and Glasgow over New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Avanti West Coast is reminding customers that its services will be significantly disrupted this New Year by RMT strike action.

Customers are strongly advised to travel either side of Tuesday December 31 and Thursday January 2 when members of the RMT union, who work as train managers at Avanti West Coast, will walk out.

A significantly reduced timetable will be in place on the two strike days – with fewer services running during limited operating hours. As a result, the trains which will run are expected to be busy.

On Tuesday December 31, Avanti West Coast will run one train per hour between Euston and each of Birmingham, Manchester, and Preston with a limited services to Glasgow. One train every other hour between Liverpool and Crewe will also run.

On Thursday January 2, the intercity operator will run one train per hour between Euston and each of Wolverhampton (via Birmingham), Crewe and Manchester. There will also be a limited service between Glasgow and Preston.

These trains will operate during limited hours on both dates – with the first train of the day departing Euston around 8am and the last train of the day from Euston departing before 5pm.

The greatly reduced timetables will mean North Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh have no Avanti West Coast services on strike days.

On December 31, there will be no Avanti West Coast trains to or from Macclesfield.

On January 2, there will be no Avanti West Coast service to or from Warrington Bank Quay or Wigan North Western.

With fewer services running during shorter hours of operation, trains are expected to be busy, and customers are strongly advised to travel either side of the strike days.

Customers who do travel should plan ahead, expect disruption, and check the details of their last train home.

Customers with existing tickets for December 31 and January 2 can travel any time from Monday December 30 up to and including Saturday January 4.

Alternatively, if customers who booked tickets to travel on either side of the strike days before industrial action was announced (December 17) would rather not travel, they can claim a full, fee-free refund from their point of purchase.

Avanti West Coast is operating a reduced timetable across its routes until Thursday January 2 due to planned engineering work on the West Coast Main Line.

Customers are reminded to check before they travel and if making journeys to or from London Euston to do this after January 2.

Kathryn O’Brien, Executive Director of Customer Experience at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action on December 31 and January 2.

"Our customers will face significantly disrupted journeys as a result, and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“On the two strike days we’ll have a significantly reduced service, so customers with tickets for December 31 or January 2 are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund. We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

RMT members, who work as Train Managers at Avanti West Coast will also be striking every Sunday from January 12 until May 25 2025.