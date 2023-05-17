News you can trust since 1837
Author, journalist and environmental campaigner gives lecture at Lancaster University as part of Litfest

Lancaster’s Litfest and Lancaster University are delighted to announce that the author, journalist and environmental campaigner George Monbiot will give the 2023 Lancaster Environment Lecture on Wednesday May 24 at 7pm.

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th May 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read

George Monbiot’s thoroughly researched and compelling books and articles raise questions that need answering and, together with his videos, including Natural Climate Solutions for the Climate Crisis (with Greta Thunberg), have inspired campaigners throughout the world.

The title of his wide-ranging talk will be ‘Feeding the World without Devouring the Planet’.

All in-person tickets for this free event have been reserved and there is already a waiting list, but like all Litfest events, it will be livestreamed and available for 30 days starting Monday May 29: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/george-monbiot-lancaster-environment-lecture-2023-tickets-521177183987

George Monbiot will give the 2023 Lancaster Environment Lecture at Lancaster University.George Monbiot will give the 2023 Lancaster Environment Lecture at Lancaster University.
In addition, a programme of on-campus, themed events, open to the public – ‘Regenesis, a Festival of Regeneration and Renewal’ – has been arranged for the day of the Lecture.

This will include talks, food tastings, and yoga and is bookable through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/regenesis-festival-tickets-627144033687

NWGU Notts nature reserve tour with George Monbiot. Picture by L Pickersgill.NWGU Notts nature reserve tour with George Monbiot. Picture by L Pickersgill.
