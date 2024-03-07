Author appeals for names of acts who performed with Dave Clark Five in Morecambe in 1964 for new book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Author John Briggs said: “I'm busy writing a book about the concerts of the Dave Clark Five in the UK in the 1960s.

"I know they played at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe several times on a number of Sundays during the summer of 1964.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As part of my research I'm looking for information on two dates which are August 9 and 23, 1964. I'm particularly wanting the names of the other acts on those shows but if anyone has “any recollections of any of the shows they'd be very welcome.

“If anyone has any handbills or programmes from other shows those would be gratefully received too.”