Author appeals for names of acts who performed with Dave Clark Five in Morecambe in 1964 for new book
Author John Briggs said: “I'm busy writing a book about the concerts of the Dave Clark Five in the UK in the 1960s.
"I know they played at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe several times on a number of Sundays during the summer of 1964.
“As part of my research I'm looking for information on two dates which are August 9 and 23, 1964. I'm particularly wanting the names of the other acts on those shows but if anyone has “any recollections of any of the shows they'd be very welcome.
“If anyone has any handbills or programmes from other shows those would be gratefully received too.”
Contact [email protected] if you can help and we can pass on the information to John.