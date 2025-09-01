Australian guest left stranded after closure of historic Lancaster hotel

A 26-year-old who had travelled all the way from Australia to Lancaster was left stranded on the steps of a Lancaster hotel today.

Andrew Christie had booked a one-night stay for tonight at The Royal Kings Arms Hotel in Market Street.

The Lancaster Guardian reported earlier today that bailiffs have secured the premises on behalf of the owner, Plantview Limited, and the hotel is currently shut up with security at the door.

Andrew Christie, 26, outside the closed Royal Kings Arms Hotel. Picture: Josh Brandwood.

Andrew had paid AU$198.61 – the equivalent of about £96 – for his night’s stay, and had his booking confirmation receipt on his phone.

But when the 26-year-old turned up at the venue to check in this afternoon, he found the doors locked.

Andrew spoke to the Lancaster Guardian while standing outside the locked premises in heavy rain.

"I travelled all the way from Australia and made the reservation just yesterday on Expedia as I wanted to explore Lancaster and its rich history while passing through," he said.

The closed Royal Kings Arms today. Picture: Josh Brandwood.

With no access to his accommodation, Andrew was forced to make alternative arrangements at his own expense.

The hotel doors remain locked and on-site security are directing guests to a phone number posted on a sign taped to the entrance.

The Lancaster Guardian have contacted Plantview for a comment.