Auction bids start at £30k for derelict Morecambe shops which are ripe for development

Three shop units on a Morecambe street which used to be a popular shopping hub years ago are up for auction with a starting bid of just £30,000.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read

54-58 Yorkshire Street West in Morecambe comprises three single storey commercial units with development potential (subject to requisite consents), well located for the shopping and recreational amenities of Morecambe’s West End.

The three commercial units of approximately 803 sq feet are located near to the junction of Yorkshire Street West and West Street.

Planning permission (Ref 09/00068/FUL) was granted by Lancaster City Council on March 23 2009 for "Demolition of existing shops and construction of a two storey building to accommodate three shops at ground floor level and two flats at first floor level." (Planning lapsed).

The vacant shop units on Yorkshire Street West in Morecambe are up for auction. Picture courtesy of Savills Auctions, London.
Computer generated images of how the shop units could look if they are developed have been released ahead of the auction.

The auction is on March 1 starting at 9am with Savills Auctions, London.

Visit https://auctions.savills.co.uk/index.php?option=com_bidding&view=commission&layout=catalogue&id=112

Computer generated image of how the three shop units could look if they are developed into three shops and two flats as per previous planning permission. Picture courtesy of Savills Auctions, London.
