Auction bids start at £30k for derelict Morecambe shops which are ripe for development
Three shop units on a Morecambe street which used to be a popular shopping hub years ago are up for auction with a starting bid of just £30,000.
54-58 Yorkshire Street West in Morecambe comprises three single storey commercial units with development potential (subject to requisite consents), well located for the shopping and recreational amenities of Morecambe’s West End.
The three commercial units of approximately 803 sq feet are located near to the junction of Yorkshire Street West and West Street.
Planning permission (Ref 09/00068/FUL) was granted by Lancaster City Council on March 23 2009 for "Demolition of existing shops and construction of a two storey building to accommodate three shops at ground floor level and two flats at first floor level." (Planning lapsed).
Computer generated images of how the shop units could look if they are developed have been released ahead of the auction.
The auction is on March 1 starting at 9am with Savills Auctions, London.