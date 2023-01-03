A group of local shops and businesses teamed up to support more than 100 asylum seekers in Lancaster at Christmas with a festive celebration.

Leading sponsor Cash Converters Lancaster, based on Wood Street, worked alongside Asda, Lancaster Loyne Rotary Club and Cumberland Building Society, to sponsor the event, which welcomed 120 asylum seekers in the area.

The event was a huge success with 120 attendees sitting down to enjoy a Christmas meal together.

The celebration featured a full three course dinner hosted at The St Thomas’ Centre, kindly donated by the local church, with the meal designed by Kurdish chef Vafa Fatahi and prepared by a team of chefs.

One of the asylum seekers named Ali said: “This has made it easier to bear the distance from our families, thank you so much.”

Many of the asylum seekers, who are currently staying in a nearby hotel, have fled civil unrest and other risks in their home countries and were without families and loved ones at Christmas.

