Assault arrest, CCTV enquiries and combating drug dealing all in day’s work for Morecambe police

Police have revealed what staff had to deal with in a day as part of Neighbourhood Policing week in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT
A Morecambe Area police spokesman said: “Today our staff have:

*Arrested a man on suspicion of assault in Morecambe Town Centre. We will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour or physical assaults

*Assisted in the search for two people who were reported missing

A police officer on the beat.A police officer on the beat.
*Identified suspects in a commercial burglary

*Completed CCTV enquiries linked to a vulnerable person

*Submitted intelligence in regards to drug dealing

Contact police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.