Assault arrest, CCTV enquiries and combating drug dealing all in day’s work for Morecambe police
Police have revealed what staff had to deal with in a day as part of Neighbourhood Policing week in Morecambe.
A Morecambe Area police spokesman said: “Today our staff have:
*Arrested a man on suspicion of assault in Morecambe Town Centre. We will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour or physical assaults
*Assisted in the search for two people who were reported missing
*Identified suspects in a commercial burglary
*Completed CCTV enquiries linked to a vulnerable person
*Submitted intelligence in regards to drug dealing
Contact police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.