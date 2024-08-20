Artist says a massive thank you to 'lifeline' Morecambe community centre
Ella White began attending Stanleys Community Centre in February when she moved from Lancaster to supported living in Morecambe.
She attends arts and crafts classes, lunches and activity days, and credits Stanleys for her growth, positivity and confidence.
“This regular interaction with Stanley’s services and staff are a lifeline to many and I appreciate the immense impact they have had on me and others I have befriended from the centre,” said Ella, 50.
In May, she exhibited some of her artwork at Stanleys.
Ella began pursuing art while a teenager and studied art and design at Lancaster & Morecambe College and the former Adult College at White Cross.
“Art helps to relieve my mind and distress. The journey of life is hard and art, in a similar way, needs constant effort and practice to improve and make yourself proud,” Ella said.
She works mainly with acrylic paint and coloured pencils which can be easily used whenever Ella feels inspired such as when she’s sitting in Stanleys and drawing some of the faces of people around her.
Faces and flowers are Ella’s main subjects and her art often reflects her mood and outlook on life.
“I use art as an escape and a way of helping to understand the world around me.”
Ella’s work has featured in a Lancaster Museums calendar, at the Whale Tail café in Lancaster and Preston’s Harris Library.
Her ambition is for her art to receive the royal seal of approval: “Everyone must aim high and have one massive goal they always want to achieve, otherwise you’ll never want to keep fighting for your passion.”