Artist from village near Lancaster celebrates new book launch at special gift shop event

The children's book Showtime in Connemara is a collaboration between Clare and Irish author Nicola Heanue.

Nicola's tale of ponies and pixies, set in the beautiful Connemara landscape, has been brought to life by Clare’s characterful illustrations.

Clare said: “It was a magical journey from the very first sketch to the publication and launch. And it was an opportunity to bring out my inner pixie!”

Artist Clare Tyas with her new book at its launch at Gingerbugs and Co in Ingleton. Photo by Stephanie Hughes.

The event was held at Gingerbugs and Co, the independent gift shop in Ingleton co-founded by Clare and current owner Stephanie Hughes in 2019.

Clare has since stepped back to focus on her art and book work, while Stephanie is developing and growing the business.