Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 40 artists will be exhibiting over 100 works of art at this year’s annual Silverdale Art Group exhibition, which will also include several paintings donated by the family of the late artist Walter Taylor (1910-1990).

They include Taylor’s vibrant 1974 painting of Silverdale’s ‘Emesgate Lane on a Wednesday’.

The painting shows a bygone village, with the red telephone box and some shops long gone, but the regular fish van still visits the village on a Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After retiring as a mill secretary, but very prolific as an artist from childhood, Walter Taylor moved to Silverdale from Rochdale with his wife Elizabeth in 1965 becoming chairman of the then Silverdale Painting Society, from its inception in 1971.

'Wednesday morning in Emesgate Lane, Silverdale 1974' by Walter Taylor (1910-1990).

His paintings were much sought after, and mostly depicted local scenes.

His painting of ‘Red Rake and The Cove’ was sent to Queen Elizabeth II together with a message from the village on the occasion of her Silver Jubilee.

The painting was included in a public exhibition, of a very limited number of the thousands of presents the Queen received, at the Guildhall in December 1977.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Silverdale Art Group exhibition is being held at The Gaskell Hall in Emesgate Lane from Friday June 28 to Sunday, June 30 and is part of this year’s Silverdale Arts Festival.

Visitors can pick up an Arts Festival Trail Map from the Gaskell Hall detailing the venues, all within the village, with many offering refreshments.

The Gaskell Hall will open at 10am and close at 5pm.