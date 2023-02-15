The art installation An Ecology of Everything: Including Plants, Folklore, The Climate, and Love is supported by Carnforth Council.

Since January 2022 visual artist Sam Pickett and a monthly guest artist or wildlife specialist have been delivering foraging walk and talks around Lundsfield Quarry woodland Carnforth.

During the forages they documented pigments, made lumen prints, identified local plants, explored the sounds, textures and tastes of the woods, sensitively gathered plant material while considering the inter-relational network connecting living things.

Back in the studio in Over Kellet the foraged plant material was used to develop a series of natural dyes and inks unique to each foraging experience.

Over a three-day period visitors will be able to view the art installation featuring the textile artwork and an accompanying film essay produced by Sam Pickett and interdisciplinary artist Debbie Yare.

The exhibition is from Saturday, March 11-Monday, March 13, 11am-3pm.