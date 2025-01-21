Arrests made after four drug raids on Lancaster’s Marsh estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have executed four drug warrants this year in the Marsh area of Lancaster and seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

Police said they arrested the following individuals:

A 19-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

A 19-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

A 45-year-old woman from Lancaster was arrested on being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 47-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

A 48-year-old woman from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

The investigation continues for all those who have been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “We cannot stop drugs totally, but what we can do is try to disrupt those who put it into our communities.

"These people have no place in our communities.

"You can report any information you have on these people to the police directly on our website or anonymously, through the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/