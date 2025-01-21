Arrests made after four drug raids on Lancaster’s Marsh estate
Police said they arrested the following individuals:
A 19-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
A 19-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.
A 45-year-old woman from Lancaster was arrested on being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
A 47-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
A 48-year-old woman from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
The investigation continues for all those who have been arrested.
A police spokesperson said: “We cannot stop drugs totally, but what we can do is try to disrupt those who put it into our communities.