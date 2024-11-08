Arrest after man in his 20s assaulted in Lancaster square

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Nov 2024, 09:55 BST
A man has been arrested after an incident in Lancaster.

Police said they were called at 4.38pm yesterday (Thursday) to Dalton Square, Lancaster, to a report of a disturbance.

A police spokesman said: “Our officers attended and it was found that a man in his 20s had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, and is currently in custody, they said.

