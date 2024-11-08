Arrest after man in his 20s assaulted in Lancaster square
A man has been arrested after an incident in Lancaster.
Police said they were called at 4.38pm yesterday (Thursday) to Dalton Square, Lancaster, to a report of a disturbance.
A police spokesman said: “Our officers attended and it was found that a man in his 20s had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, and is currently in custody, they said.