Arnside cottage revealed as one of best places in UK to stay if you’re a nature lover

Spring has officially sprung in the UK and to celebrate, https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/ has unveiled a stunning showcase collection of holiday homes that has been created in partnership with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

The specially curated Showcase Collection provides nature lovers with a jaw-dropping selection of exclusive holiday homes across the UK - each within a short distance of some of the RSPB’s best nature reserves.

With each property boasting the most magical setting, holidaymakers are invited to fully immerse themselves in nature, explore the diverse landscapes of the RSPB reserves, and get up close to some of the UK’s most cherished native wildlife.

Coldwell Cottage in Arnside, Cumbria has been revealed as one of the best places to stay in the UK if you're a nature lover.

The launch celebrates four years of collaboration with the RSPB, which has seen https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/ pledge to restore one square metre of British woodland per booking,

helping towards the revival of natural habitats across four of its key woodland reserves: RSPB Haweswater in the Lake District, RSPB Franchises Lodge in England, Gwenffrwd Dinas in

Wales, and RSPB Glenborrodale in Scotland.

For a romantic retreat for two, the Shepherd Hut At High House is tucked away in the Lake District National Park, surrounded by a pastoral landscape of undulating hills, patchwork fields and a wildlife pond.

The living room at Coldwell Cottage in Arnside, Cumbria.

A short 30-minute drive will bring you to RSPB Haweswater, where you may find red squirrels foraging for nuts, ring ouzels over the fells, and mountain ringlet butterflies fluttering among the alpine wildflowers.

A seven-night stay here starts from £745.

For larger groups of six, Coldwell Cottage in Arnside is the perfect base to explore the Lake District and Cumbrian peninsular from.

Set in 35 acres of private grounds, this characterful farmhouse offers all the features you need for a tranquil countryside retreat, with a cosy wood burner, stylish contemporary décor, and a covered outdoor kitchen.

The kitchen at Coldwell Cottage in Arnside, Cumbria.

From your doorstep, walk two miles to RSPB Leighton Moss to explore this wetland paradise while spotting Bitterns, Marsh Harriers, egrets, and Otters among the reedbed.