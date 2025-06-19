Armed Forces Day flags to fly across Lancaster district

Join Lancaster City Council for the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flags in preparation for Armed Forces weekend.

The flag will be raised at Morecambe Town Hall tomorrow (Friday, June 20) at 11am, temporarily replacing the Union Jack to mark Armed Forces Day, which takes place on June 28.

It is being raised in the town to fly ahead of the Armed Forces Day event on Saturday on Morecambe promenade.

Lancaster Town Hall will see the flag being raised at 11am on Monday, June 23.

In addition, Carnforth Town Council will be raising its flag on Saturday June 28 at 10.30am in the War Memorial Gardens.

Everyone is welcome to join and show their support for the men and women of the Armed Forces community - from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Events to celebrate Armed Forces Day are taking place in Morecambe on Saturday, June 21.

For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/MorecambeArmedForcesDay