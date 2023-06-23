Rachel Grace will perform at The Platform in Morecambe on Sunday.

The two days of events follow the raising of flags in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth to mark Armed Forces and Blue Light Services celebration weekend.

There will be free armed forces and emergency services activities on Morecambe Prom and at The Platform from 11am on Saturday and Sunday.

On the Sunday, a parade will march from the Clock Tower at 11am to The Bay arena for a Drumhead Service. All regular and veteran armed forces are invited to join along with anyone currently serving in any Blue Light Services.

After the parade, Rachel Mercer, aka Rachel Grace – The Skylark of Vintage, will be performing a special concert for veterans and service men and women at The Platform at noon. The WI will also have some refreshments available.