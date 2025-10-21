A new family-run dental practice has opened its doors in Caton.

Led by husband and wife, Dr John and Camilla Hannah, with Dr Hannah’s brother James also on board, Caton Dental Practice will serve patients from Caton, Lancaster and the Lune Valley.

The new practice, at The Old Stables in Hornby Road, aims to offer modern, compassionate dental care and combine advanced clinical technology with a friendly, village-based approach to family dentistry.

“Opening Caton Dental Practice has been a dream come true,” said Dr Hannah, practice principal, who graduated with honours from the University of Glasgow in 2016 and has advanced training in implant dentistry.

“As a resident in Caton and raising my family here, I wanted to make high-quality private dental care accessible to the rural community, without the need to travel into Lancaster.”

He said the practice offers a relaxed and comfortable environment with modern technology and step-free access, all designed to make treatment more comfortable.

On-site parking makes visits easier for families, prams and those with mobility needs.

Dr Hannah’s wife, Camilla, who is taking the reins as practice manager, said: “We want every patient to feel known, listened to and supported.

“Our focus is on building long-term relationships with our patients and creating a space where people feel genuinely cared for.”

Dr Hannah’s brother, James, is a dental hygienist, who has also worked in Carlisle and Gretna.

“Working together as a family is an exciting opportunity,” he said.

“We share the same vision for a welcoming, patient-focused practice that puts the community first.”

Appointments are now available at www.catondentalpractice.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01524 951777