Applause and thanks for Lancaster deputy mayor who stood in for mum during her cancer treatment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Coun Hamish Mills was thanked at the latest full meeting of Lancaster City Council for deputising for his mother, Coun Abi Mills, the Mayor of Lancaster.
She has been receiving treatment and had to reduce some of her mayoral activities.
Hamish became deputy mayor, aged just 21, last spring when Abi became the mayor.
But then last summer, Abi announced she was reducing her public schedule after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Hamish has supported his mum in various ways including being the chairman at various full council meetings, which are attended by all councillors.
In addition to being an elected councillor, he works at The Herbarium cafe in Lancaster.
Abi has continued her regular ward duties as a city councillor and also done various activities as mayor, including chairing some council meetings and attending community and civic events.
She has been a councillor for Scotforth West since 2014.
Because of the unexpected situation, the city council also created the role of an assistant deputy mayor, which Sam Riches accepted. That role has no financial allowance.
Speaking at the latest full council, Hamish, a Bowerham ward councillor, said: “I expect and hope the mayor will be back in April. So this might be the last meeting that I chair. I want to thank you all for giving me the opportunity and support along the way. Also thanks to council officers for their support. I want to personally thank you all.”
Councillors clapped and stood up as a mark of respect in an emotional few moments around the council chamber at Morecambe Town Hall, where full council meetings are held.
And Morecambe Bay Independent Coun Roger Dennison, who was the previous Mayor of Lancaster, said: “Can I thank you on behalf of everybody for the way you have chaired these meetings. You were thrown into the deep end. You have done your work in an exemplary way. We all owe you a debt of gratitude.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.