Applause and thanks for Lancaster deputy mayor who stood in for mum during her cancer treatment

The deputy mayor of Lancaster was given a round of applause by city councillors for his dedicated service over the past year while his mum, the mayor, has been treated for cancer.

Coun Hamish Mills was thanked at the latest full meeting of Lancaster City Council for deputising for his mother, Coun Abi Mills, the Mayor of Lancaster.

She has been receiving treatment and had to reduce some of her mayoral activities.

Hamish became deputy mayor, aged just 21, last spring when Abi became the mayor.

Hamish Mills, the Deputy Mayor of Lancaster. Pic: Robbie MacDonald LDRS. Partner media approved.

But then last summer, Abi announced she was reducing her public schedule after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Hamish has supported his mum in various ways including being the chairman at various full council meetings, which are attended by all councillors.

In addition to being an elected councillor, he works at The Herbarium cafe in Lancaster.

Abi has continued her regular ward duties as a city councillor and also done various activities as mayor, including chairing some council meetings and attending community and civic events.

Deputy mayor and mayor of Lancaster, Hamish Mills and Abi Mills. Pic: Lancaster City Council. LDRS approved.

She has been a councillor for Scotforth West since 2014.

Because of the unexpected situation, the city council also created the role of an assistant deputy mayor, which Sam Riches accepted. That role has no financial allowance.

Speaking at the latest full council, Hamish, a Bowerham ward councillor, said: “I expect and hope the mayor will be back in April. So this might be the last meeting that I chair. I want to thank you all for giving me the opportunity and support along the way. Also thanks to council officers for their support. I want to personally thank you all.”

Councillors clapped and stood up as a mark of respect in an emotional few moments around the council chamber at Morecambe Town Hall, where full council meetings are held.

And Morecambe Bay Independent Coun Roger Dennison, who was the previous Mayor of Lancaster, said: “Can I thank you on behalf of everybody for the way you have chaired these meetings. You were thrown into the deep end. You have done your work in an exemplary way. We all owe you a debt of gratitude.”

Hamish and Abi remain in their civic roles until their full mayoral year ends this spring. The new mayor and deputy will then be appointed at a formal ceremony by the full council, when the outgoing mayor and deputy will also be formally thanked.

As mayor, Abi Mills has supported charities including Citizens Advice North Lancashire over the past year. In February, singer-songwriter Frank Turner played a sell-out gig at Lancaster Town Hall as part of a wider fund-raising project called ‘Music With The Mayor’.

Different events have highlighted the varied music scene around Lancaster and Morecambe and raised funds for the community. Performances have included folk song shows about the infamous witch trials at Lancaster Castle and traditional sea shanties at Morecambe’s Platform venue.