Appeal to trace owner of ‘stray’ dog seen running loose in Morecambe Bay a number of times

By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Jun 2024, 14:39 BST
The 'stray' dog giving Bay Search and Rescue crews the runaround at Arnside.The 'stray' dog giving Bay Search and Rescue crews the runaround at Arnside.
The 'stray' dog giving Bay Search and Rescue crews the runaround at Arnside.
Volunteers from Bay Search and Rescue and the Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team tried to catch a stray dog at Arnside.

The dog didn’t appear to be with anyone and was running up and down the sands from Holme island to the Arnside viaduct and back.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “We have since been informed that this isn’t the first time the dog has been sighted loose on the bay, which is a little worrying as there are lots of sheep grazing and it doesn’t take much to spook them.

"They end up scattering and getting stuck in the sands and subsequently drown if not spotted.

A member of the Bay Search and Rescue Team scouring the bay at Arnside for a 'stray' dog.A member of the Bay Search and Rescue Team scouring the bay at Arnside for a 'stray' dog.
A member of the Bay Search and Rescue Team scouring the bay at Arnside for a 'stray' dog.

“If this is your dog, then please get in touch and we will do our best to help you find it, if it hasn’t already returned home.

“Please don’t let your dogs off their leads near sheep, we have pulled dozens of sheep out with the surrounding farmers, but many go undiscovered until it’s too late.”

