Appeal to trace owner of ‘stray’ dog seen running loose in Morecambe Bay a number of times

The 'stray' dog giving Bay Search and Rescue crews the runaround at Arnside.

Volunteers from Bay Search and Rescue and the Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team tried to catch a stray dog at Arnside.

The dog didn’t appear to be with anyone and was running up and down the sands from Holme island to the Arnside viaduct and back.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “We have since been informed that this isn’t the first time the dog has been sighted loose on the bay, which is a little worrying as there are lots of sheep grazing and it doesn’t take much to spook them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They end up scattering and getting stuck in the sands and subsequently drown if not spotted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the Bay Search and Rescue Team scouring the bay at Arnside for a 'stray' dog.

“If this is your dog, then please get in touch and we will do our best to help you find it, if it hasn’t already returned home.