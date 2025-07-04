Appeal to trace owner of mobility scooter left at Lancaster shopping centre after incident

Marketgate Lancaster are appealing for the owner of a mobility scooter to come forward after it was left with them following an incident in Market Square a couple of weeks ago.

The incident was a couple of weeks ago and the owner of the mobility scooter still hasn’t been traced.

Marketgate Lancaster said on their Facebook page: “Do you recognise the mobility scooter? It has been left with us following on incident in Market Square a couple of weeks ago.

“If it belongs to you or know who it belongs to give us a 01524 382845, or speak to a member of the team.

“We will need you to identify something on the scooter to make sure it is going back to its genuine owner.”