Appeal to trace owner of mobility scooter left at Lancaster shopping centre after incident
Marketgate Lancaster are trying to trace the owner of a mobility scooter which was left with them following an incident in Market Square.
The incident was a couple of weeks ago and the owner of the mobility scooter still hasn’t been traced.
Marketgate Lancaster said on their Facebook page: “Do you recognise the mobility scooter? It has been left with us following on incident in Market Square a couple of weeks ago.
“If it belongs to you or know who it belongs to give us a 01524 382845, or speak to a member of the team.
“We will need you to identify something on the scooter to make sure it is going back to its genuine owner.”