Appeal to identify man in balaclava after robbery in Carnforth
Police are appealing for the public's help following a robbery on Main Road, Carnforth.
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday May 29 2024 .
Police said they appreciate this happened some time ago and whilst they have been making enquiries since that date, they now want the public’s help.
As part of their enquiries, police are looking to trace the man in this CCTV image.
If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage, or have any information which could help the investigation please contact 101, quoting log 206 of May 29 2024.