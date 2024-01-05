News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Appeal to help find Teddy the tiny dog who has escaped from Lancaster animal shelter

A tiny dog up for rehoming has escaped from Animal Care in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Teddy the chihuahua went missing from the animal shelter in Lancaster today, (Friday) at around 12pm.

A spokesman for Animal Care Lancaster said: “Please help us find Teddy. Teddy escaped from Animal Care today at 12ish all staff have been out looking since but have had no sightings at all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If anyone is free to help us look we would really appreciate it.

Most Popular
Teddy the chihuahua has escaped from Animal Care in Lancaster and the shelter is appealing for people to help find him.Teddy the chihuahua has escaped from Animal Care in Lancaster and the shelter is appealing for people to help find him.
Teddy the chihuahua has escaped from Animal Care in Lancaster and the shelter is appealing for people to help find him.

“Anyone who lives nearby please can you check your gardens. Teddy is tiny and will hide. If you see him please call us do not approach him.

“We have contacted the drone company and dog warden who are working with us as fast as they can.”

Related topics:Lancaster