Niko the ragdoll cat is missing from Morecambe.

Niko the ragdoll cross cat went missing from Ennerdale Avenue in Morecambe on April 6.

His owner Weronika said: “Niko has long cream coloured fur, a smoked face, white whiskers, grey (smoked) tail and paws and light blue eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He is three years and nine months old and is microchipped and neutered.

"Niko is either lost or stolen. Our hearts are broken and I am in bits, trying everything I can to have him back!

Weronika said Niko doesn’t usually go to strangers but he is a cuddly boy.

He currently has no collar, bell or tag.

Weronika said: “I can be contacted on 07593 805322 with any information about Niko. ”