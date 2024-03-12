Appeal to find Dolly the dog lost in Heysham
Dolly, a young black female Cockerpoo, went missing from Heysham, LA3 (near the Bay Gateway Heysham end) on Thursday, March 7 after slipping her collar getting out of the dog groomer’s car.
Dolly is very nervous and should not be chased.
She is microchipped.
Her owner Vicky Cowell said on Facebook: “As of Tuesday morning (today) 7am there have been no leads or sightings of Dolly since she went missing.
"We urgently need help finding Dolly.
"Please can everyone download whatthreewords and send me live locations (don’t share on social media).
"If you see her call me on 07717 852667.”
Dolly is featured on the Dog Lost website at https://www.doglost.co.uk/dog-blog.php?dogId=190900