Appeal to find Dolly the dog lost in Heysham

The devastated family of a lost dog are looking for any help in finding her.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dolly, a young black female Cockerpoo, went missing from Heysham, LA3 (near the Bay Gateway Heysham end) on Thursday, March 7 after slipping her collar getting out of the dog groomer’s car.

Dolly is very nervous and should not be chased.

She is microchipped.

Dolly the dog is lost in Heysham after slipping her collar.Dolly the dog is lost in Heysham after slipping her collar.
Dolly the dog is lost in Heysham after slipping her collar.
Most Popular

Her owner Vicky Cowell said on Facebook: “As of Tuesday morning (today) 7am there have been no leads or sightings of Dolly since she went missing.

"We urgently need help finding Dolly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Please can everyone download whatthreewords and send me live locations (don’t share on social media).

"If you see her call me on 07717 852667.”

Dolly is featured on the Dog Lost website at https://www.doglost.co.uk/dog-blog.php?dogId=190900

Related topics:HeyshamFacebook