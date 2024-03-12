Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dolly, a young black female Cockerpoo, went missing from Heysham, LA3 (near the Bay Gateway Heysham end) on Thursday, March 7 after slipping her collar getting out of the dog groomer’s car.

Dolly is very nervous and should not be chased.

She is microchipped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dolly the dog is lost in Heysham after slipping her collar.

Her owner Vicky Cowell said on Facebook: “As of Tuesday morning (today) 7am there have been no leads or sightings of Dolly since she went missing.

"We urgently need help finding Dolly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please can everyone download whatthreewords and send me live locations (don’t share on social media).

"If you see her call me on 07717 852667.”