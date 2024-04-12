Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager died following a collision near Garstang.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Garstang Road in Claughton-on-Brock at around 2.05pm on Wednesday.

The crash involved a Toyota Aygo and a Lexmoto Diablo 125 motorbike, and the rider of the motorbike - a 17-year-old boy - was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He later died in hospital from his injuries, said Lancashire Police.

The force is now appealing for any witnesses and those with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Sgt. Phil Baxendale, of our Roads Policing Unit added: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with the loved ones of the rider of the motorbike at this incredibly distressing time.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and any dashcam or CCTV footage you have of Garstang Road around the time of the collision.

“If you are able to assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”