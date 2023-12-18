Appeal for witnesses after stabbing at Cumbrian railway station
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday November 24, at around 3.15pm, it was reported a man was sitting in the waiting room at Windermere station when he was approached by a man and a woman who attacked him.
The victim was stabbed three times, twice in the arm and once in the armpit area, leaving him needing urgent hospital treatment.
As a result of the investigation, a man and a woman have been arrested and they are continuing to assist officers in the investigation.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or were in or near the car park and witnessed anyone arriving or leaving the station at this time to get in touch.
Alternatively contact police if you have dashcam footage at or near Windermere station.
Contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2300139951.